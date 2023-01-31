CS Machogu Bans Learning Before 8 am and After 3:45 pm

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu has banned early morning and evening classes in all primary schools – public and private.

The CS banned learning before 8 am and after 3.45 pm.

Speaking at Nairobi Primary Junior Secondary School on Monday, the minister said some teachers have been forcing learners to attend the extra-organized classes early in the morning and later in the day.

“The stipulated time is 8 am to 3.45 pm. We want our pupils to be kept away from unnecessary travel,” Machogu said.

Machogu directed school heads to ensure learning takes place only between the stated hours. Pupils, he said, should have enough time to rest.

“We don’t want to subject the kids to strain. Kids should sleep for nine hours,” he added.

He added: “The syllabus should be covered appropriately between the stipulated time. Let us not subject pupils to unnecessary mental torture.”

The CS cautioned that school buses are increasingly picking up children as early as 5 am to transport them to school for early morning classes.

School buses have also been spotted dropping off children as late as 8 pm, he said.

In a circular signed by Early Learning and Basic Education PS Belio Kipsang, students will break for half term from March 16 to March 19.

PS Kipsang also noted that KCPE and KPSEA will begin on November 30 and end on November 2 while KCSE candidates will sit the exams from November 3 to November 24.

