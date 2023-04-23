in NEWS

CS Kindiki to Visit Grave of Suspected Kilifi Church Cult on Tuesday

Shakahola Forest Massacre
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki. [COURTESY]

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki has declared that he will visit the mass grave of the alleged Kilifi church cult on Tuesday.

The Shakahola Forest Massacre, according to the CS, is the most egregious violation of the constitutionally guaranteed right to freedom of religion.

“While the State remains respectful of religious freedom, this horrendous blight on our conscience must lead not only to the most severe punishment of the perpetrator(s) of the atrocity on so many innocent souls but tighter regulation (including self-regulation) of every church, mosque, temple or synagogue going forward,” said the CS in a statement on Sunday.

Kindiki added that security personnel have been deployed to the area which has been declared a scene of crime.

“I have directed the Regional Commissioner for Coast Region together with the Regional Security Team to reinforce the team in Malindi ahead of my visit,” he said.

“Enough security officers have been deployed and the entire 800-acre forest is sealed off and declared a scene of crime.”

Homicide detectives have exhumed 27 bodies so far. Pastor Paul Mackenzie is still being held by the police.

Seventeen remains were discovered on Saturday, five of which were thought to be from the same family.

So far, 58 bodies have been positively identified.

