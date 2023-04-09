CS Kindiki Deploys Investigative Team After Two Killed During Chuka Protests

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki has sent an investigation team to Chuka, Tharaka Nithi County following the deaths of two people.

According to Kindiki, the team will look into the case and suggest legal action against anyone found to be at fault.

“The death of the two people caused the blocking of the Embu- Meru Highway most of the afternoon today. Any person(s) at whom evidence will point shall face the course of justice,” he said.

“Condolences to the families and friends of the two deceased persons and to the affected communities.”

The minister asked locals to remain calm and await the investigations, after which there would be prosecution.

Tonight, high- level investigative teams have been dispatched to Chuka Town to take over enquiry and recommend legal action on those found responsible for the death of one person last week as well as a second person shot dead during the demonstrations that caused the blocking — Kithure Kindiki (@KindikiKithure) April 8, 2023

This came after demonstrators blocked major thoroughfares on Saturday evening.

The angry protesters took the body from the mortuary at Chuka Hospital, carried it into Chuka town, and discarded it there after blocking numerous highways, including the Embu-Meru Highway.

In an effort to disperse the throng, police fired tear gas and shots into the air.

Another person died as a result of the clash.

