CS Kindiki Declares Friday a Public Holiday to Celebrate Idd-ul-Fitr

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki. [COURTESY]

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki has declared  Friday a public holiday to celebrate Idd-ul-Fitr.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 2 (1) of the Public Holidays Act, @InteriorKE
 Cabinet Secretary @KindikiKithure declares Friday, 21st April, 2023 shall be a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr,” tweeted the Ministry.

The day marks the end of the holy month of Ramadhan according to the Muslim calendar.

During Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, Muslim faithful wake up to cleanse their bodies in a ritual called ghusl.

After getting dressed for the day they gather in mosques or outdoor locations for prayers and listen to a khutba (sermon) and give zakat al-fitr (charity in the form of food).

Afterwards, many visit the graves of their loved ones to pray and clean the gave sites. The faithful also exchange gifts during this time.

Customary greetings, Eid Mubarak, with a formal embrace – three times – are common during Eid.

