CS Kindiki Condemns Police Brutality, Says Kenyans Free to Picket

Interior CS Prof Kithure Kindiki has condemned police brutality.

The minister said a few individuals in the security sector have been abusing their powers.

He also stated that members of the public should be allowed to picket as long as they do not harm others or destroy property.

The former Tharaka Nithi senator said the police should allow the people to air their grievances and ensure their safety.

This comes a day after the police teargassed activists demanding the release of 75 protesters arrested during Friday demos.

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga and Boniface Mwangi were among those teargassed on Saturday inside Central Police Station.

The activists had pitched tent at the station demanding the unconditional release of the protesters.

The officers dispersed the group forcing the activists to scamper for safety.

Meanwhile, UDA secretary general Cleophas Malala has piled pressure on Kindiki to have opposition leader Raila Odinga arrested.

“We are putting up with you (Raila), but we are almost fed up. If you continue to destroy people’s property, chasing away investors and misusing youths…you are not above the law, we will arrest you and take you to court,” Malala said.

Malala called on Kindiki to have Raila arrested ahead of Wednesday demos.

“We shall start by arresting Raila Odinga,” he said.

