Former CS Keter Concedes Defeat after Dr. Erick Mutai Clinches UDA Ticket for Kericho Gubernatorial Seat

Former Energy Cabinet Secretary and Kericho gubernatorial aspirant Charles Keter has conceded defeat after he lost the UDA primary nominations to fellow contestant Dr. Erick Mutai.

Keter took to social media to thank his supporters and wish them a happy Easter.

“I thank the great people of Kericho for turning up to vote peacefully in the just concluded nominations exercise. Congratulations to all winners I wish them all the best,” Keter wrote on Twitter.

“To all my supporters, agents and teams, I convey my appreciation and gratitude for your support. God bless you and God bless Kericho. Happy Easter!!”

Dr. Mutai won the UDA gubernatorial party ticket after flooring Keter in a hotly contested race. He amassed a staggering 126,038 votes while Keter managed just about half of that with 60,342 votes.

Dr. Mutai accepted the nomination and called upon his competitors to team up in support of his bid and the UDA Presidential flag bearer William Ruto.

“For those of us who lost this election, all is not lost, you fought hard for this election. We know you spent your resources. I swear, where it is possible, we will accommodate you in the next government and where it will not possible we will negotiate with the national government to see some of us also have some space,” he said

