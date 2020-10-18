CS Kagwe’s Covid-19 Team Holds Crisis Meeting Amid Surge In Cases

The National Emergency Response Committee (NERC) is currently holed up in a crisis meeting amid rising cases of Covid-19 in the country, Kahawa Tungu has learnt.

Reports indicate that the committee chaired by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe is deliberating on a raft of measures to contain the spread of the virus in the country.

The country has over the past few days experienced a surge in the daily Covid-19 cases announced by the ministry.

The positivity rate that had dropped to about 5 per cent has increased to over 10 per cent in the recent past following the government’s move to relax measures that were imposed in March to contain the spread of the virus.

Read: Uhuru Orders Reopening Of Bars Under Strict Guidelines

Yesterday, the Kagwe-led ministry announced 616 new cases from a 5,512 sample size pushing Kenya’s tally to 44,196.

12 more patients succumbed to the virus bringing the number of fatalities so far to 825.

NERC is expected to recommend additional restrictions to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Read Also: KRA Increases Tax For Beer, Spirits Days After Uhuru Reopened Bar

Late last month, the Head of State relaxed curfew restriction and reopened bars that had remained closed for months.

Uhuru varied curfew hours from 9pm-4am to 11pm-4am.

Schools reopened last Monday and a section of parents has expressed fears over the surge.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu