CS Kagwe’s Wife Anne Mutahi Among 10 Appointed To New Board

Anne Mutahi, wife to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe alongside 9 others have been appointed to the Innovation and Research Challenge Board by UK Ambassador to Kenya Jane Marriott.

This was confirmed by Janet Sudi, the Communication’s manager at the British High Commission in Nairobi who disclosed that the appointments were made on Monday, August 17, 2020 in an interview with a local blog.

Consequently, Marriott reportedly launched the UK Innovation Cluster and an advisory Board on research and innovation that is aimed to enhance more partnerships between Kenya and UK.

“I am very excited that we are enriching our UK-Kenya innovation partnership with the launch of the Challenge Board and Innovation cluster. Together, we will use scientific research and tech entrepreneurship to find innovative solutions to shared challenges: from improved urban mobility to digital platforms connecting small businesses and applicable research collaborations, whilst creating many highly-skilled and good quality Kenyan jobs,” Ambassador Marriott said during the launch.

Others appointed to the board are: University of Nairobi (UoN) Professor Bitange Ndemo, the former PS for ICT, Gina Din Kariuki, Bindi Karia (UK Tech mobilizer), Ben Brabyn (UK Fintech entrepreneur), Professor Kevin Marsh (Oxford University), Professor Jacqueline McGlade (Former Chief Scientist at UNEP), Salome Gichu, (CEO of Kenya National Innovation Agency), Professor Washington Ochieng (Kenyan scientist in the UK) and Lord Victor Adebowale (Chair of Social Enterprise UK).

Anne Mutahi currently serves as the special advisor to President Uhuru Kenyatta concerning small and Medium Enterprises. She is the daughter to late Prominent Cabinet Secretary John Michuki.

