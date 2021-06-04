They Could be Vaccinating you With Water – CS Kagwe Warns on Illicit Covid-19 Vaccination

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Thursday warned Kenyans against receiving the Covid-19 vaccine from institutions charging them for the government provided vaccine.

“The DCI has moved in on some facilities that have been illegally vaccinating people for COVID-19 and charging them. I would like to tell Kenyans that such exercises going on are illegal,” said CS Kagwe.

The CS also warned that the institutions could be inoculating unaware Kenyans with water.

“There is every possibility that you’re even being vaccinated with water and paying for it. We have seen on social media people advertising, some are even issuing fake certificates that presume you can even use them to travel,” added the CS.

The government is yet to acquire a second shipment Covid-19 Astrazeneca vaccine as the world grapples with a shortage.

In May, Boris Johnson, said that the supply problems were caused by a delayed shipment from the Serum Institute of India and because a batch currently in the UK needed to be retested.

“As a result, we will receive slightly fewer vaccines in April than in March, but that is still more than we received in February,” he said.

Thus far, 1,386 persons have received their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine; among them being 1,202 health workers, 69 security officers, 20 teachers and 11 persons who fall in the 58 years and above category.

