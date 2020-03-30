CS Kagwe Urges Employers Not Withhold Employee Salaries Amid COVID-19 Threat

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has urged employers to build their employees amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) menace in the country.

Speaking during a presser today, March 30, 2020, Kagwe has stated that it is time for the employers to build their employees and pay them back for the years and period they have been working in their organizations.

He called upon companies and organizations to refrain from withholding employee salaries during this time and rather offer full support.

“I am also asking employers, please do not withhold people’s salaries/wages just because of the situation that currently exists,” he said.

In addition, he directed that employers should play a role in easing the 7PM curfew situation by releasing their employees as early as 4PM.

“The 4PM departure is not to say that you start reducing people’s pay. It is simply to allow them to leave a bit earlier. Some of the people that we are dealing with have helped employers for many years. It is time for employers to support them in the way that employees have supported these companies. It is time to give,” echoed Kagwe.

Currently, the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country have risen to 50, following 8 more that have been announced today.

The Health CS has also advised Nairobians against leaving for the rural areas as that is where the elderly mostly reside and they are at most risk of being infected by the virus.

Additionally, according to the CS, the most affected by the spreading of the virus are Boda Boda riders who reportedly carry different passengers across the country.

As a precautionary measure, the riders have been advised to carry only one passenger per trip as well as wear masks that will be provided by the Government and be distributed across the country.

