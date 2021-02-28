CS Kagwe Says Covid-19 Vaccine Expected In Kenya from Tuesday As 325 More Cases Recorded

The much-awaited Covid-19 vaccine will arrive in Kenya from Tuesday, March 2, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced.

Speaking to journalists in Nyeri County on Sunday, Kagwe said first priority will be given to health care workers across the country.

Other frontline workers including security personnel, teachers, vulnerable persons and those working in the hospitality industry will also be among the first groups to receive the vaccine.

“We are hoping Tuesday or Wednesday morning that the first batch of the vaccine will arrive in the country and after that, the rest will follow. We are expecting 10. 9 million doses as of next week,” said Kagwe.

The vaccine, medical experts say, will be a huge boost in the fight against the virus that continues to ravage the country.

On today’s Covid-19 statistics, Kagwe said the number of cases recorded in the country has risen to 105,973 after 325 more people tested positive from a sample size of 3,282 tested in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,298,838.

From the new cases, 296 are Kenyans while 29 are foreigners. 245 are males and 80 are females. The youngest is a one-year-old baby while the oldest is 85.

The CS said 69 more patients have recovered from the disease, 58 from the Home-based and Isolation Care and 11 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 86,678.

Two more patients have succumbed to the disease, pushing Kenya’s cumulative fatalities to 1,856.

Currently, there are 347 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide. A total of 1,495 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

58 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 26 of whom are on ventilatory support and 28 on supplemental oxygen. Four patients are on observation.

Another 15 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 14 of them in the general wards. One patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The new cases are distributed in Counties as follows: Nairobi 207, Busia 30, Mombasa 21, Machakos 14, Kiambu 111 Kajiado 9, Uasin Gishu 5, Garissa 5, Nakuru 4, Meru 4, Tharaka Nithi 4, Murang’a 2, Kericho 2, Kirinyaga 1, Makueni 1, Migori 1, Narok 1, Kakamega 1, Bungoma 1 and West Pokot 1.

