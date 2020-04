Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has denied that the government was playing PR when they announced that Brenda and Brian had recovered from COVID-19.

An irate Kagwe castigated social media users who trivialized the lives of the two recovered persons.

He called upon the police to arrest those making these claims on social media platforms.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu