CS Kagwe Denies COVID-19 Recoveries Brenda and Brian Were PR Stunts

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has denied that the government was playing PR when they announced that Brenda Cheruiyot and Brian Orinda had recovered from COVID-19.

An irate Kagwe castigated social media users who trivialized the lives of the two recovered persons.

“It is unpalatable for anyone to trivialise the lives of Kenyans. I condemn this,” he said.

“I am saddened that some Kenyans have gone to social media to make a mockery of the situation…. Really?”

He called upon the police to arrest those making these claims on social media platforms.

Brenda and Brian met President Uhuru Kenyatta via video chat on Wednesday when he applauded her for reporting to the hospital and limiting the number of contacts.

Further, the president praised her for her bravery.

“Let us follow Brenda and Brian’s example. We can contain this disease. For all of us who are out there, who have these symptoms..let us behave like these people and report symptoms. Let’s stay away..let us bring ourselves forward and be treated because it is treatable, there is no stigma,” he said.

But social media users after her interviews noted inconsistencies in her stories.

She told NTV that she was 26 years old but when talking to Jeff Koinange on JKL, she said she was 27 years of age.

Brenda also told reporters that she had left for the US in December but her social media timeline places her in Kenya on December 19.

She is said to have left the US via London and then to Kenya.

“I went to the US in December and took a flight to London. I believe that was maybe where I contracted the virus.”

Kenya has so far recorded 110 cases of coronavirus with two more people reported dead.

The numbers, the CS said, are likely to go up.

He has also advised Kenyans to observe social distancing while practicising good respiratory hygiene.

Public service vehicle operators, boda boda and Tuk Tuk operators will be required to wear face masks which will be manufactured locally.

Travel to the rural areas has also been forbidden so as to stem the spread of the virus.

