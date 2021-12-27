CS Kagwe Asks Restaurants, Public Places Not to Admit Unvaccinated Persons

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has asked restaurants and public places to refrain from admitting unvaccinated persons.

In a statement on Monday, the minister urged Kenyans to make sure their details are entered correctly to avoid confusion when Covid-19 Vaccination certificates are printed.

“For you to go out to public places, please get vaccinated,” he stated as he emphasized the need to observe Covid-19 protocols especially when holding large gatherings.

“Where possible, I would like to urge Kenyans, not to engage in mass parties, but if they have to, do it outdoors and observe the Ministry of Health Covid-19 guidelines and protocols,” he said.

As for the growing number of infections, in the last 24 hours 1,596 people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 4,242.

The positivity rate is now at 37.6%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 284,150 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,994,912.

330 patients have recovered, 196 are from various health facilities and 134 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

Total recoveries now stand at 250,326 of whom 201,604 are from the Home-Based Care & Isolation program, while 48,722 are from various health facilities.

Unfortunately, three patients have succumbed to the disease all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of December 2021. This pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,364.

Vaccination Update

As of December 26, a total of 9,579,456 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 5,639,933 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 3,939,523.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 55.7%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 14.5%.

Nairobi County is in the lead with 32.8% of the population fully vaccinated followed by Nyeri 30.0%, Laikipia 23.5%, Kiambu 21.6%, Taita Taveta 17.6%, Murang’a 17.2%, Uasin Gishu at 16.8%, Kakamega 16.4%, Machakos 16.2%, Kirinyaga 16.2%, Nyandarua 15.7%, Nakuru 15.2%.

