CS Kagwe Announces 11 New COVID-19 Cases, Number Rises To 281

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, the number now stands at 281.

The CS who was speaking outside Kenyatta National Hospital Administrative wing for the daily COVID-19 briefings indicated that out of the 11 new cases, 7 are from Mombasa’s Bondeni area while 4 are from Ruaka, Nairobi.

Three of the infections from Mombasa are the contacts of the herbalist who succumbed to the virus a week ago.

According to the CS, the new cases are of people aged between 11 and 80 years with six males and five females.

Also, 7 out of the cases were picked from quarantine centres while four were picked by the Health Ministry surveillance team.

Further, two more COVID-19 recoveries have been discharged bringing their total number to 69. Of the two recoveries, one was a doctor.

So far, no deaths have been reported within the last 24 hours as the CS stated that the country has now adopted the COVID-19 global mantra of test, isolate, treat and trace.

Up to date, 13, 872 samples have been tested by the Ministry of health, although there was a hitch due to the global shortage of an item required for testing.

“There is a global shortage of one of the items we are using, hence fewer people were tested yesterday,” he said.

The CS has reiterated that the government is committed to protecting the front-liners in the fight against COVID-19 in the country.

“We want to ensure that our healthcare workers are the ones protecting us, not the other way round. We are today launching a specially designated isolation facility for our health workers,” Kagwe said.

He further indicated that 1,000 police officers have been trained in regards to the fight in curbing the spread of COVID-19 especially the one manning roadblocks.

As per today’s update, CS Kagwe has stated that there are 33 active quarantine facilities in the country.

