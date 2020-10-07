CS George Magoha Ordered To Consult Stakeholders Before Reopening Schools

Education CS Prof George Magoha has been ordered to convene a stakeholder meeting and report to the High Court on or before October 14 on the issue of reopening of schools.

In a case filed by Joseph Enock Aura, the CS who had announced October 12 as the date for reopening of schools, has also been ordered to file his response to the case within three working days.

“The CS Education or his representative (should) invite the parties in this Petition and stakeholders within the shortest possible time to constitute or reach settlement on the issues of reopening the school; on what conditions and when and report to this Court on or by 14th October 2020,” ordered the court.

The first meeting shall be held on October 7, 2020 and shall be convened by CS Ministry of Education at the headquarters Nairobi at Jogoo House, according to the orders.

The case will be mentioned on October 14 to confirm the outcome of the meeting and filing if need be of the respective responses and submissions and for further directions.

More follows:-

