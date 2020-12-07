CS Fred Matiang’i Urges Administrators To Use Community Persuasion Mechanisms To Fight Radicalisation

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has urged coast residents to use persuasion mechanisms to fight radicalisation in the region which is on the rise.

The CS spoke in a meeting with National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs) from Kwale county at the Kenya School of Government (KSG) Matuga.

The CS also instructed the administrators to increase the war on drugs in the area so as to help the youth. The CS has also asked the administrator to be vigilant especially as the election season approaches for groups which might be up to radicalise youth.

The CS said that besides investing in youth empowerment, the government is tapping into new insights to complement its strategy on countering violent extremism.

Almost 10 percent of African youth have been approached by recruiters of various militia according to The African Youth Survey 2020, released by the South African-based Ichikowitz Family Foundation on December 4.

The survey report says that in the next five years, concerns of terrorism will be the sixth-biggest issue facing the continent, with corruption and job creation viewed as the most pressing issues that must be addressed to move the continent forward.

