CS Fred Matiang’i Tours Mombasa To Inspect Gov’t Projects – Photos

Interior CS Dr Fred Matiang’i on Wednesday toured Mombasa county to inspect development projects and host meetings on security-related issues.

The project inspection started at the Mwache-Mteza Bridge and Dongo Kundu before he proceeded to the Liwatoni floating bridge and the Liwatoni fish processing factory.

Matiang’i challenged the Mwache-Mteza bridge contractor to consider locals when sourcing for materials and labour.

Construction of the bridge, which began in March 2020, was slowed down by the COVID-19 pandemic. With the progress at 18 percent now, it is expected to be complete by December 2023 and remove the economic bottlenecks constraining growth in the region.

The Mwache-Mteza Bridge is 1,440 meters long, the longest over the sea bridge in Africa.

It is seven times longer than the Nyali Bridge. A U-turn will also be constructed at the Tsunza Peninsula.

The project is funded by JICA, just like the Nyali Bridge which has been in existence since 1983.

Mwache Dam site. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]The CS also visited the Dongo Kundu Bypass which is under construction running from Mombasa Mainland West to Mombasa Mainland South. The 18-kilometre road will connect the towns of Miritini through Mombasa International Airport, Port Reitz Bay and Dongo Kundu to Ng’ombeni.

CS Fred Matiang’i accompanied by Coast regional commissioner John Elungata and Secretary National Administration Arthur Osiya inspected the Liwatoni floating bridge. Over 20000 pedestrians are now crossing from Likoni mainland to Liwatoni island with ease. This project has also significantly reduced traffic at the Likoni ferry.

The government has put up a multi-agency framework to manage the 1.2-kilometer Liwatoni Pedestrian Floating Bridge to ensure maximum security for those using it.

During the inspection of Liwatoni Fisheries Complex, Fred Matiangi raised concerns over the pace of executing the project, which is regarded as a critical component towards the enhancement of Kenya’s blue economy.

He directed a team reviewing the progress to expedite the preparation of its report and present its recommendations to the Cabinet for further action.

The Cabinet Secretary also hosted a meeting with local administrators at the regional commissioner’s office at Uhuru na Kazi building followed by a meeting with the Kenya Muslims Advisory Council at Star of the Sea Secondary School, before winding up with grassroots leaders at Tononoka Social Hall.

