CS Fred Matiang’i Leads Eight CSs In Donating Equipment, Foodstuffs To Schools In Kajiado

CS Fred Matiang'i
CS Fred Matiang'i with other CSs in Kajiado. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Interior CS Fred Matiangi on Thursday led at least eight CSs to inspect the state of schools in Kajiado county to assess the preparedness of schools towards implementing the back-to-school roadmap.

The CS was accompanied by fellow CSs, Joe Mucheru, Prof. George Magoha, Amina Mohammed, Keriako Tobiko, Simon Chelugui, Adan Mohammed, Najib Balala and PS Charles Hinga Mwaura.

The CSs, who visited visited Oloolua Primary School in Kajiado North, were impressed by the efforts made by the school administration and gave their donations of foodstuff, building materials and promised to rehabilitate the school borehole to ensure there is enough water for hand washing.

They promised government support to the school just as it is doing for other schools in the country.

“I am grateful to my colleagues for the joint contributions of building materials for expanding of classrooms, foodstuff and other amenities to allow learners most of whom come from vulnerable households stay in school. In a week’s time, the government will conclude rehabilitation of the school’s borehole to ensure a efficient supply of water,” said Matiang’i.

Early this week, the CS visited and inspected schools in Tharaka Nithi County, where he ordered education officials to establish the whereabouts of students who had not reported back to school.

