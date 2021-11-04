CS Fred Matiang’i Commissions Mwai Kibaki Convention Centre In Thika

Interior Cabinet Minister Dr Fred Matiang’i has commissioned the newly-built Mwai Kibaki Convention Centre at the Mount Kenya University (MKU) Thika Main Campus.

The facility, which will be open to both the students and the public, was constructed by MKU and named in honour of retired President Mwai Kibaki.

“Such enterprises supplement much-needed funds for scientific research in institutions of higher learning and as government, we will continue to support private investment in education as it is key to expand opportunities in the country,” said Dr Matiang’i.

The three-storey building features has seminar halls with a seating capacity of 2,000 people meant for hosting public events such as inaugural speeches, academic presentations, staging of plays and music.

“The Centre will serve a variety of purposes such as hosting inaugural speeches, academic presentations, staging of plays and music,” says MKU Director of Corporate Communications Prof Peter Wanderi.

Read: MKU Takes Action After Student Was Allegedly Stabbed By Jilted Lover

The Convention centre, the only of its kind at an institution of higher learning in Kenya, was planned and constructed within a period of three years. It is accessible either through the university’s main entrance or a dedicated entrance along General Kago Road.

“There is a separate entrance for special guests through the gazebo at the back of the building for privacy and security of visitors,” adds Prof. Wanderi.







[Photo/ Courtesy]MKU was given a charter by President Kibaki on January 11, 2009, when he was serving his second and last term in office. Kibaki retired as the third President of Kenya in 2013.

In 2014, President Kibaki also graced the university-sponsored National Water Summit held in Turkana County. Kibaki attended the event in his capacity as the patron of the Millenium Water Alliance.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...