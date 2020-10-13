CS Farida Karoney’s Father Dies In A Road Accident

Lands Cabinet Secretary Faridah Karoney is in mourning following the death of her father Mzee Edward Kiprotich.

Information shared by State House in Nairobi on social media indicates that Kiprotich died in a road accident on Tuesday evening.

The President has since sent his message of condolence to the family of CS Karoney.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of comfort to the family of Mzee Edward Kiprotich Karoney who passed away in a road accident this evening. Mzee Karoney, 74, was Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida karoney’s father, ” a tweet on State House Twitter page reads.

Karoney was appointed to Cabinet on 26 January 2018.

Prior to her appointment, she served as the chief operating officer of the Royal Media Services, a media conglomerate that includes radio and television stations.

