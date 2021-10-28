CS Farida Karoney’s Sister Succumbs To Cancer

Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney’s elder sister Nancy Cheptoo Karoney has succumbed to cancer at the age of 54 years.

The news was announced by the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU) in a condolence message to the family by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In his message of condolence and comfort, the President regretted that Nancy, a retired teacher, had lost the battle with cancer at an age when her family needed her the most, and one year after the painful death of their father Mzee Edward Kiprotich Karoney who died in a grisly road accident.

“It is very unfortunate and sad that Nancy has lost her fight with cancer at an age when your family needed her the most. It is even more painful that she has passed away, just one year after the sudden death of your father and family patriarch Mzee Edward Kiprotich,” the President mourned.

Read: CS Farida Karoney’s Father Dies In A Road Accident

The Head of State said Ms Cheptoo’s strong legacy shall be carried forward by the thousands of young Kenyans she brought up over the years during her long teaching career saying the country shall forever be grateful for her diligent service.

“As a nation we shall forever be grateful to Nancy for the invaluable contribution she made in the education sector where she taught many Kenyans who are now serving this great country in various sectors of our economy,” the President condoled and prayed to God to give the Karoney family the fortitude to bear with the painful loss of their beloved kin.

“At this difficult time of sorrow, I pray that God gives you courage and solace as you mourn your beloved sister, mother, daughter and friend,” the President said in his message to the family.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...