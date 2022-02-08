CS Charles Keter Resigns, Aims for Kericho Gubernatorial Seat on UDA Ticket

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter has officially tendered his resignation as he eyes the Kericho Gubernatorial seat ahead os the August 9, elections.

Keter, while resigning announced plans to vie for the Kericho Gubernatorial seat on DP William Ruto’s UDA party.

He becomes the first Cabinet Secretary to step down. Notably, Keter was the first CS in Uhuru’s Cabinet to publicly endorse DP William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

“I want to take this opportunity to join you in welcoming our fifth President William Ruto. I have been with the DP since 2006 and I will stick with him till he becomes president,” Keter said during a rally in Kericho last month.

Petroleum CS John Munyes has also resigned from President Uhuru’s cabinet and is set to vie for Turkana Govership.

Last week, Wavinya Ndeti, the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) for Transport, stepped down to concentrate on politics ahead of the August General Election.

Addressing members of the press on Friday, Ndeti revealed she will be vying for the Machakos gubernatorial seat. She pledged to revive the county’s “ailing” economy.

Ndeti was appointed Transport CAS in January 2020 in cabinet changes made by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

She previously served as chairperson of the governing council of the Kenya Water Institute.

This is the third time Ndeti is contesting for the Machakos gubernatorial seat after unsuccessful attempts in 2013 and 2017.

In 2013, the former Kathiani Member of Parliament lost the election to Alfred Mutua. She challenged Mutua’s election up to the Supreme Court where she lost the appeal in March 2015.

She lost the election petition on grounds she failed to appoint enough party agents to all polling stations.

The Supreme Court threw out her petition and ordered her to pay Sh4.5 million to the respondents as cost of litigation.

Mutua was re-elected in 2017 with 238,405 votes against Ndeti’s 199,257.

The Kenyan law requires all public servants seeking elective positions to resign six months to a General Election.

Tourism CAS Joseph Boinnet also resigned to launch his bid for the Elgeyo Marakwet governor seat.Boinnet served as the Inspector General of Police before being appointed as CAS in March 2019.

