CS Amina Mohammed Cautions Safari Rally Spectators Against Violating Covid-19 Protocols

The government has cautioned Kenyans attending the World Rally Championship on Thursday against violating Covid-19 protocols.

Speaking during a press conference at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Sports CS Amina Mohammed strongly discouraged groups of more than twenty people at any of the designated spectating zones along the circuit.

The CS insisted that everyone will be expected to observe all the Covid-19 containment measures, including, wearing masks and maintaining the recommended physical distance.

“All the COVID-19 protocols remain in place: nothing has been suspended. The rally takes place

during the day, and We don’t expect multitudes of people congregating in Naivasha at night,”

she said.

Principal Administrative Secretary for Interior, Moffat Kangi, said Inspector General of Police (IG) Hilary Mutyambai has put in place measures to ensure the safety of the spectators. This includes deployment of uniformed and plain-cloth police officers at strategic places along the circuit.

“We are happy that this multi-million dollar event is going to boost our economy. The

first thing we must do as Kenyans and WRC fans is to express our excitement in a reasonable

way and behave well. We must observe all the safety measures and the COVID-19 protocols at

all times,” said Mr Kangi.

He advised motorists to comply with a notice issued directing the closure of certain roads starting Friday.

The Kericho–Nakuru highway will remain closed on Friday, Nyahururu–Nakuru highway on Saturday, and Mombasa–Nairobi–Maai Mahiu–Naivasha and Narok–Maai Mahiu–Suswa

highways on Sunday.

After the flag-off from the KICC at 11am, the cars will head to Kasarani for a side-by-side race

on a purpose-built spectator grandstand from 2pm, which will set the pace for the race that will

kick off on Friday from the main Service Park at the KWS Training Institute in Naivasha along

the Nairobi–Nakuru highway.

