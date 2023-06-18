CS Bore Accuses MP Muriu of Attempting to Evict Her Children From Karen Home

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary (CS) Florence Bore has responded to a tussle for a Sh120 million home in Karen.

The CS is embroiled in a fight for the residence with Gatanga MP Edward Muriu and his wife.

In a statement on Sunday, the CS said the fight came about after the first-time MP attempted to forcibly occupy the home after she had paid a 10% deposit.

The minister explained that she and Muriu had agreed on the terms of payment, contrary to allegations doing rounds on social media.

“I entered into an agreement to purchase the property at a negotiated and agreed purchase price. Resultantly, I signed my part of the agreement for sale and transmitted the agreement through my lawyers to the vendor’s lawyers for signing on their part,” she said.

“In compliance with the respective clauses of the agreement, I sourced a 10 percent deposit from my Sacco and paid directly to the Vendor’s lawyers’ account via RTGS. It was a term in the agreement for sale that the completion period of the transaction was 90 days from the date of signing the agreement.”

Bore also stated that she and Muriu agreed that she would settle the payment in 90 days and move into the home.

But things changed in less than 30 days of reaching the agreement, she said.

The CS also alleged that Muriu attempted to evict her children while she was out of the country.

“Unfortunately, in an astounding weave of events, in less than 30 days of the agreement, Hon. Edward Muriu and his Wife attempted to unlawfully evict my children from the house while I was out of the Country. They were accompanied by armed goons necessitating the need for police presence in the premises. For a colleague in leadership to take advantage of my absence from the country to run a hate campaign instead of waiting to engage me upon return is not only queer but baffling,” she continued.

She has also accused the lawmaker and his lawyers of fabricating allegations now that they have found a better deal.

“The transaction was a private engagement between a willing seller and a willing buyer, both parties duly represented by lawyers in total conformity with the law. The media pitch was therefore unwarranted and ancillary to the transaction.”

