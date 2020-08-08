CS Balala Revokes Pauline Njoroge’s Appointment Replaces Her With Journalist Najma Ismail

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has revoked the appointment of Jubilee blogger Pauline Njoroge as a board member of the Tourism Regulatory Authority following public uproar.

According to Balala, the appointment has been canceled because of the sentiments she made regarding the Nairobi National Park adding that at the time, the ministry was unaware of Njoroge’s stand on the value of the park.

Balala was speaking during the official launch of the domestic tourism campaign where he indicated that Njoroge’s appointment had painted the Ministry in a bad light.

He thanked the public for bringing the issue to his attention.

“…because of that statement, I have already started the process of revoking…,” Balala is quoted by the Standard.

Njoroge’s place will be filled by Standard Group journalist Najma Ismail.

Yesterday, Ms Njoroge was appointed by Tourism CS Najib Balala alongside Kevin Muasya, Alais Lenana Momoi and Isaac Muchiri Njagu for a tenure of three years effective August 7, 2020.

The appointment threw the social media into a frenzy forcing netizens to dig into her past sentiments where she had been opposing tourism projects.

In one of her posts, she wanted the Nairobi National Park abolished terming it unproductive and only taking a bigger space that should be used for other development.

“The only selling point of that park is that it’s “The only National park in a capital city in the world” beyond that glamorous title, what else does it offer? The orphanage and the nature walk make economic sense But the park?! It does not make sense that in a congested city like Nairobi we can afford to have acres and acres of land in the name of a park when the is literally bursting at the seems with people… We even have to hold discussions on re-routing the SGR so as to save a park that is economically redundant,” she posted.

Kahawa Tungu also learnt that Njoroge currently works under interior PS Karanja Kibicho and manages all Jubilee Kieleweke wing of bloggers.

She also works at NEPAD, under the Ministry of National Treasury and Planning.

NEPAD was established in 2002, with the aim of steering agriculture and food security, climate change and national resource management, regional integration and infrastructure.

