CS Balala Appoints Gideon Moi’s Wife Zahra to Tourism Parastatal

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi’s wife Zahra Bahlewa has been re-appointed as a member of the Board of Tourism Research Institute.

In a gazette notice dated on May 3, Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala re-appointed Mrs Moi for a period of three years effective June 1.

The notice read: “In exercise of the powers conferred by section 54 (1) (h) of the Tourism Act, 2011, the Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife re-appoints – Zahra Behlewa Moi to be a member of the Board of Tourism Research Institute, for a period of three years, with effect from the 1st June, 2019.”

Ms Zahra was appointed to the parastatal, Tourism Research Institute board, in 2016.

CS Balala also appointed Kenneth Kiptoo Boit and Wangai Wamae as members of the Board of Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

Susan Mauna was then appointed to be a member of the Kenya Tourism Board.

Stephen Kinuthia, Eunie Ibrahim Sheikh, Judith Kerich, Fridah Njeru, and Franklin Ndii were all appointed to be members of the Board of Tourism Finance Corporation, for a period of three years.

Her appointment by the Ministry of Tourism comes in barely days after her name was proposed to be one of the directors of the Nairobi Hospital.

Her name was proposed alongside nine others including lawyer Richard Omwela, former MP Chris Bichage, Otieno Odongo, and the chief executive of CBA Bank Kenya Jeremy Ngunze.

