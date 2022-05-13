CS Amina Mohammed Appoints 12-Member FKF Transition Committee

CS Sports Ambassador Amina Mohammed has appointed FKF Transition Committee to oversee football management in the country for the next weeks.

The committee succeeds the FKF Caretaker Committee whose six-month term ended this week.

The composition of the new body remains largely the same with retired judge Aaron Ringera serving as the chairman and former KTN broadcaster Lindah Oguttu retaining her role as head of the secretariat.

Kenya remains under indefinite FIFA suspension over government interference.

