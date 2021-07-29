in NEWS

CS Amina Mohamed's Husband Khalid Ahmed Dies

Thelate Khalid Ahmed with wife Amina Mohamed.
Thelate Khalid Ahmed with wife Amina Mohamed.

Khalid Ahmed, husband to Kenya’s Sports, Culture and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has died.

According to family, Ahmed died at Karen Hospital in Nairobi after being ill for a short while.

Khalid, a father of two, was largely off public life while committed to his family and business.
Amina Mohamed also lost her brother Esmael Mohammed Jibril in March 2021.
President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is in the UK for an official visit, termed Ahmed as a gifted and successful businessman

“I have received the disheartening news of the passing away of Mr Khalid Ahmed with great sadness. Mr Ahmed was a great person, a gentleman and a strong pillar of his family. It is very unfortunate that death has robbed our country of a gifted businessman whose contribution to the progress of our nation shall be dearly missed,” said the President.

 “My deepest condolences to my colleague and friend Cabinet Secretary Amina, the children and the extended family as they come to terms with the sudden passing away of Mr Ahmed. I pray that God, the Almighty grants you the fortitude and grace to go through this difficult period of mourning your beloved spouse, father and relative.”

