CS Amina Mohamed Presides Over Kisumu’s Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium Ground Breaking Ceremony

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed presided over groundbreaking ceremony for Kisumu’s Jomo Kenyatta Stadium.

The 20k capacity facility will be erected in the next six months at the Mamboleo ASK ground.

The national government has committed Kshs350 million towards the project out of a budget of Kshs1.4 billion needed for it’s completion.

Speaking at the function, Kisumu County Government Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o thanked the national government, saying the project is as a result of good relations between the two levels of government.

“Bad politics breeds bad life, while good politics breeds good life,” Nyong’o quoted the late fromer President Daniel Moi.

He committed that renovation of Moi Stadium will proceed as planned, dispelling rumours that it has stalled.

“Those who are doubting, let’s wait and see, Moi Stadium renovation will proceed to completion.”

Later in the day Amina will preside over renaming of Jomo Kenyatta Sports Group to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Group.

The facility within Kisumu’s central business district has also been undergoing a facelift.

