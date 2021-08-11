CS Amina Mohamed On The Spot Over Athletes Neglect

Team Kenya returned to the country early morning Wednesday from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to a low key reception at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Congratulations to the entire team. It was a job well done. You are all winners. ~Asanteni~#TeamKenya🇰🇪#YouAreTheReason🇰🇪 pic.twitter.com/VZFTDeSE92 — TeamKenya (@OlympicsKe) August 11, 2021

There was no visible government representation at the airport to receive the gallant athletes who finished first in Africa with a total of ten medals.

And as a tradition there were no traditional dancers and plentiful supply of Mursik to keep the athletes entertained and refreshed.

Kenya won four Gold, equal number of Silver and two Bronze.

It was a sharp contract, neighbours Uganda, who despite winning just four medals; two Gold and one Silver and Bronze a piece, gave their athletes a colourful welcome on Tuesday.

The athletes were paraded on top of high end vehicles in a convoy that snaked from Entebbe Airport to Kampala City.

The poor treatment of Kenyan athletes did not escape the attention of netizens, who did not hesitate to vent their anger.

In particular, the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Ambassador Amina Mohamed, who recently lost her husband, received a lot of stick.

Our athletes have arrived back like unwanted creatures. While CS @AMB_A_Mohammed is sponsoring self-praising hashtags on Twitter, athletes continue to arrive without any recognition and welcome. THIS IS A BIG SHAME!! pic.twitter.com/47rHKwTUAc — Robert Alai (Fisherman), HSC (@RobertAlai) August 11, 2021

Amina, who has been a trending topic on Twitter the entire morning also received praises.

Congratulations to the entire team. It was a job well done. You are all winners. To CS Amina Mohamed, the support to the athletes was commendable. #AsanteCSAmina

@officialteamKenya pic.twitter.com/Hmq4najhGe — The African Voice (@teddyeugene) August 11, 2021

