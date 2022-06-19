CS Amina Mohamed Abandons Football’s Sinking Ship

When CS Sports Ambassador Amina Mohamed sent the FKF Executive packing for alleged corruption and maladministration in November last year, hopes were sky high amongst a section of the game’s stakeholders, who were choking under president Nick Mwendwa’s reign, that Kandanda House was soon getting a desired makeover.

Eight months down the line, however, and with less than two months to the General Elections, the future of Kenyan football has never looked so bleak, with the biggest talking point being run away match fixing in the tier leagues.

With bravado, Amina instituted a Caretaker Committee, led by retired judge Aaron Ringera, to within six months, pull a miracle; run affairs of FKF, align it’s constitution with the Sports Act, conduct elections, and hand over to the next next administration.

As I pen this piece, the good diplomat has since handed some body she formed called the FKF Transition Committee, two more months to continue running Kenyan football, with no clear roadmap as to how to among other things get Kenya’s FIFA suspension lifted.

FIFA is clear on third party interference in the management of football; simply unacceptable.

Close observers point out that Amina’s latest move, with her options clearly running out and anxiety creeping in, and in a bid to save face, has simply handed over the mess she created to the next government.

Last week, there were talks of a management committee, that was formed after a disputed FKF Special General Meeting, SGM stepping in to replace the Transition Committee, but after it emerged that Amina might have been behind it’s convening, their bubble burst.

Ringera, who has since been replaced by Lt. Gen (Rtrd) Maurice Oyugi as the chairperson of the Transition Committee, came out to strongly deny that the SGM was facilitated by the ministry of sports, a clear evidence of government interference in the management of the game.

In handing Kenya an indefinite suspension, FIFA gave conditions that ought to be met before Kenya can return to their fold among others restoring activities at Kandanda House, and reinstating the previous administration.

With Mwendwa facing criminal charges, the government is clearly unwilling to give him back his job, it is nonetheless agreeable that Kandanda House can be restored to allow different organs of FKF to spearhead some of the reforms needed.

Amina has always insisted that she is in touch with FIFA as regards the Kenyan situation, however, when pressed about details of the same in a recent presser, she sounded worked up.

The government’s continued meddling in the running of football in the country with no clear roadmap of handing back power to an elected office can only mean that the game’s future will remain in darkness for unforeseeable future. For Amina, her biggest concern now could be where she will land next after a new government assumes office, not the plight of the game and the thousands who depend on it.

