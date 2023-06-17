CS Alice Wahome Denies Being Embroiled in Tussle for Karen Home

Water and Sanitation CS Alice Wahome has denied involvement in a tussle for a Karen home.

In a series of tweets, the former Kandara MP asked Kenyans to leave her out of the drama involving a first time Murang’a MP and a CS.

“That story of a house in Karen involving a CS, leave me out. I’m not the one. Sorry Kenyans on Twitter. You missed this one,” Wahome tweeted.

That story of a house in Karen involving a CS , leave me out. I m not the one. Sorry Kenyans on Twitter . You missed this one . — Hon Alice Wahome (@WahomeHon) June 17, 2023

“Look for someone else. I’m not the one. I’m not looking for a house to live in,” she added.

Look for someone else. I m not the one . I m not looking for a house to live in. — Hon Alice Wahome (@WahomeHon) June 17, 2023

Reports indicate that the first-time MP is allegedly selling the Amara Ridge home which the unnamed CS has apparently forcibly occupied.

The MP claims the CS is obstructing his attempts to get her out of the house so that renovations can proceed by using the police and has not yet signed a sale agreement or made payment.

On Friday, there was a brawl at the residence as police removed a guy by the name of Kariuki, who claimed the MP had hired him to do renovations before a new owner took ownership of the home.

Mary Mureu, the home owner, told Citizen TV that the CS made a Ksh90 million offer, but the final asking price was Ksh120 million.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp at +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...