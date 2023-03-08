CS Ababu Namwamba’s Ex-wife Priscah Found Dead A Day After Birthday

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba’s ex-wife Priscah Mwaro is dead.

Family members said the mother of three passed on in Nairobi but did not disclose further details.

Priscah is said to have celebrated her birthday on Tuesday.

“We’re still seeking to establish what led to the death of our loved one, Prisca. We are yet to get answers for quite a number of questions,” a relative told the Standard.

Another said the deceased had been through a lot in the last three years and could have “given up the fight”.

Those privy to the details said the remains have been moved to the MP Shah Hospital mortuary.

The deceased was married to the former Budalangi MP for eight years. They parted ways in 2019 over infidelity.

The deceased’s brother, Patrick Mwaro, in a previous interview said efforts to reconcile the two proved futile after the CS refused to take back the mother of his children.

“I have told him that he is part of our family since they have three children with Priscah, and in such cases, ties between families cannot be ignored, and it was up to him to decide whether he still wants to live with Prisca or not. You cannot force a man to live with a woman. If he has decided to call it quits with our daughter, so be it. I pleaded with him, but he was adamant and unforgiving,” Patrick was quoted by a local news outlet.

Until her death, Priscah worked at KenGen.She held a Bachelor of Commerce Degree (Human Resource) from the University of Nairobi, where she studied between 2013 and 2015.

