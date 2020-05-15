Crystal Asige Reveals Sauti Sol Wanted Her Out Of Sol Generation

Crystal Asige, formerly of Sol Generation has revealed the reason why she is no longer working with the label.

Appearing on Chat Spot, the visually impaired songstress who featured on Extravaganza featuring the award winning boy band Sauti Sol, said she was simply kicked out of the group.

Ms Asige said that the label told her that they were no longer interested in working with her.

“It’s not a very long story, back in November (2019) they told me they wanted me to leave, they don’t want me to be in the group anymore so I left. That’s literally the beginning and the end of the story,” she recounted.

Bien Aime Baraza, Sauti Sol’s lead singer said that disputes that have since been resolved led to her leaving.

“The dispute was amicably solved and we are glad we worked together for the one year and at least people know Crystal now,” he told Word Is back in February.

“I think she got a platform where she can grow,” he added, noting that they were not looking for replacements but proper artistes.

Crystal was the only female artiste signed under Sol Generation alongside BenSoul, Kaskazini (a Kenyan urban-fusion trio formed by Chris, Ywaya and Israel) and Nviiri the story teller.

Asige has a new single out dubbed “Safer”.

