Cryptic Tweet Lands Newcastle United’s Isaac Hayden In Trouble

Newcastle United’s Isaac Hayden has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association after the defeat at Chelsea on 13 March.

The 26-year-old tweeted about referee David Coote’s officiating.

“Some performance against 12 men today,” Hayden posted – comments deemed in breach of FA Rule E3.1 for attacking the integrity of the match official.

Chelsea won thanks to a late goal from Kai Havertz, who had earlier escaped a red card for an elbow on Dan Burn.

Newcastle were also incensed by Coote’s failure to award them a penalty when Jacob Murphy went down in the box.

Hayden did not feature in the match, after undergoing surgery on a knee injury in February. The defeat was Newcastle’s first in 10 games.

Hayden has until Wednesday to respond, the FA said.

