G.O.A.T? Cristiano Ronaldo Records 750th Career Goal, Sets New Target

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 750th career goal in Juventus win over Dynamo Kiev in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Despite the humongous achievement at 35, the Portuguese is not slowing down any soon and has set himself a target of reaching 800 goals mark.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward was grateful for the milestone, thanking amongst others, “opponents that make me work harder.”

“Next stop: 𝟖𝟎𝟎 goals! Let’s go!” he said.

Ronaldo’s 750 career goals are distributed as follows; Real Madrid – 450, Manchester United – 118, Portugal – 102, Juventus – 75, Sporting Lisbon – 5.

He is now third in the roll of honor of most career goals behind Czech Republican Josef “Pepi” Bican (805) and Brazil’s Romario (772).

