How Cristiano Ronaldo Makes More Money On Instagram Than Playing For Juventus

cristiano ronaldo
Juventus Player Cristiano Ronaldo. [Courtesy]

Cristiano Ronaldo makes more money being an influencer on Instagram than he does playing soccer for Juventus

The 34-year-old pockets an annual $47.8 million from paid Instagram posts, according to a study by social media firm Hopper HQ on Buzz Bingo .

In contrast, his salary at Juventus is reportedly $34 million.

 

Ronaldo’s reported income from Instagram makes him the platform’s highest earner, ahead of Lionel Messi and Kylie Jenner.

“Ronaldo is the most followed human on Instagram, marketing Companies are paying almost $1 million for posts to access his insane reach.

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

