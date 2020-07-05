Cristiano Ronaldo Finally Scores Maiden Free-kick For Juventus In 43 Attempts

Cristiano Ronaldo finally scored a free-kick for Juventus – from his 43rd attempt – as he became the first player to score 25 Serie A goals in a season for the club since 1961.

The derby win over Torino was also notable for Gianluigi Buffon’s record-breaking 648th Serie A appearance.

Paulo Dybala put Juve ahead and Ronaldo set up a Juan Cuadrado goal.

Andrea Belotti pulled one back before Ronaldo struck, with the final goal, a Torino own goal.

Ronaldo has now scored 46 free-kick goals at club level, with 32 for Real Madrid and 13 for Manchester United.

Reda: How Cristiano Ronaldo Makes More Money On Instagram Than Playing For Juventus

He becomes the first Juve player to score 25 goals in a Serie A season since Omar Sivori in 1960-61.

Buffon’s 648th Italian top-flight appearance took him past Paolo Maldini’s previous record.

Buffon, 42, only makes the occasional Serie A appearance these days and has had to wait since December to break the record.

Read Also: Lionel Messi Pips Cristiano Ronaldo, Virgil van Dijk To Men’s Best Player Award

Including his 17 Ligue 1 appearances for Paris St-Germain last season, he also has the record for most appearances in Europe’s top five leagues with 665.

Gareth Barry, now playing with West Brom in the Championship, played 653 times in the Premier League.

Juventus, who are looking for a ninth consecutive league title, are seven points above Lazio, who host AC Milan at 20:45 BST.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu