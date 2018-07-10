BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo ditches Real Madrid for Juventus

Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Juventus of Italy for four seasons from Real Madrid of Spain, the club has announced.

The move is worth a total transfer fee of Euros 112m, a new world record, and brings his nine-year spell at Real Madrid to a close.

“Juventus has reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the difinitive acquisition of Cristiano Ronaldo for 100m euros, payable in two years, plus solidarity contribution provided for by FIFA regulations and additional costs of 12m euros,” the club said.

Ronald, considered one of the game’s finest strikers is a five-time Ballon d’Or winner. He requested his fans and followers to understand his decision to seek a fresh challenge in Turin.

“I believe that the time has come to begin a new stage in my life and that is whay i have asked the club to accept my transfer request.

“I feel that way and ask everyone and especially our followers, to please understand,” Ronald told FIFA.

“Real Madrid has conquered my heart, and that of my familiy, and that is why more than ever i want to say thank you.

“I’m leaving but this shirt, this crest and the Santiago Bernabeu will continue to always feel as my own wherever I am,” he added.

Ronaldo ends a glorious trophy-laden spell in the Spanish capital, having picked up 16 titles including no less than three FIFA Club World Cups, four UEFA Champions Leagues – including the last three – and two league titles.

Additionally, the 33-year-old racked up an incredible scoring record with Real, setting in stone a tally of 451 goals in 438 games.

The former Manchester United man recently captained Portugal at the Russia World Cup where they failed to progress past the round of 16.

