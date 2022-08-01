Dejected Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Abandons’ Man United After Sub

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to leave his side’s 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano early on Sunday. The forward made his return to action in the pre-season friendly, playing 45 minutes for the Red Devils.

It’s the 37-year-old’s first match back in the team, having previously spent time away with uncertainty surrounding his future at Old Trafford. This has led to links with a move away from the club as he looks to make the most out of his remaining years as a professional footballer.

One of the sides linked with a shock move is Chelsea, with owner Todd Boehly holding talks with agent Jorge Mendes over the summer. A deal at this stage is yet to materialise, currently leaving Ronaldo in a state of limbo at United, with one month left in the transfer window.

Read: What Next For Ronaldo? Player Set For Crucial Talks With Man United Boss

Despite his future being uncertain, United manager Erik ten Hag has insisted the striker is not for sale in the window, previously stating: “We are planning for Cristiano Ronaldo for the season and that’s it. I’m looking forward to working with him. I have read [that he wants to leave], but what I say is Cristiano is not for sale, he is in our plans and we want success together.”

However, it appears as though despite making his return to the club for pre-season action, he may still be unhappy with his situation at the club. Following his half-time substitution, a picture from a supporter, via the Manchester Evening News, appeared to show Ronaldo leaving the game early.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...