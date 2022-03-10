Unhappy Cristiano Ronaldo Holds Talks Over Future at Man United

Cristiano Ronaldo has held crunch talks with agent Jorge Mendes over his future at Manchester United.

Mendes has tried to calm the player down after he was axed from the Red Devils side to face Manchester City in the derby at the weekend.

But he is understood to be fighting a losing battle with the player increasingly intent on leaving the club this summer, less than a year after his emotional return to Old Trafford.

The player is still furious after being told by Ralf Rangnick that he would be deployed as a super-sub at the Etihad.

Ronaldo subsequently complained of a hip problem and was left out the squad.

He flew off to Portugal rather than join his team-mates at the city centre Lowry Hotel on Saturday night as they prepared for their Sunday afternoon showdown with City.

The 37-year-old veteran did return to the club’s Carrington training ground yesterday and was last of the players to leave.

He was there again today but didn’t take part in full training.

There is now an uneasy tension around Carrington with the players aware of Ronaldo’s mood.

He has allies in some of the senior players but Rangnick is desperately trying to unite the whole camp.

Saturday’s visit of Tottenham is crucial in the race for fourth place and that final Champions League spot. Rangnick wanted to employ a tactical plan without a recognized striker for the match against City.

He told Ronaldo he wanted fresh legs on the pitch and that he could make an impact off the bench.

But the furious Portuguese superstar insisted that he could make an impact from the start.

Having played five games in 15 days he had a midweek free from games and was feeling fresh for the trip across town to the club he rejected at the last minute to sign for United.

