Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Most Followed Person on Instagram with More than 400 million Followers

Manchester United Striker, Cristiano Ronaldo, has become the most followed human being on Instagram after clocking more than 400 million followers. The Portuguese footballer already broke the record for the most followed person in September 2021, with more than 300 million followers at the time.

The star who recently celebrated his 37th birthday took to the app to thank his fans for all the messages.

“Life is a roller coaster. Hard work, high speed, urgent goals, demanding expectations… But in the end, it all comes down to family, love, honesty, friendship, values that make it all worth it. Thanks for all the messages! 37 and counting! (sic)”, Ronaldo wrote on all his platforms.

The celebrated footballer has shown no plans of slowing down and has instead revealed that he will keep playing at least until he turns 40. During an interview with ESPN, Ronaldo said he will see how long he can play beyond 40.

“Genetically I feel like I’m 30 years old. I take great care of my body and my mind. Something I’ve learned recently is that after 33, I believe the body can deliver if you need it, but the real battle is mental. I want to find out if I’m going to play until I’m 40, 41, or 42 but the most important thing is that my daily goal is to enjoy the moment.” he said.

Last month, American celebrity Kylie Jenner became the most celebrated woman with more than 309 million followers on Instagram. She is now the second most followed person after Ronaldo with Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi coming in third with 306 million followers.

A huge social media following is considered an advantage as people can make money by using their accounts to influence others through product advertising.

