Crisis As Mumias Level 4 Hospital Is Overwhelmed By COVID-19 Patients

Mumias Level 4 Hospital, the main Isolation centre in town is reportedly overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients leading to a crisis.

This has been confirmed by Health executive Dr Collins Matemba who revealed that the facility has an isolation capacity of 50, but by yesterday, Thursday, October 29, 2020, it had 61 COVID-19 patients.

According to Star, the county government has put the Likuyani Subcounty Hospital and the County General Hospital on standby for Covid-19 patients.

This comes just a day after Kakamega County Chief of Staff, Robert Sumbi succumbed to COVID-19.

Read: Robert Sumbi, Kakamega County Chief of Staff Dies of COVID-19

Reports indicate that Sumbi had been admitted at the County Referal hospital and had been receiving treatment for about one week.

Kakamega County has ideally been among the worst hit by the pandemic forcing Governor Wycliffe Oparanya to shut down the offices at the county offices.

Sittings at Kakamega County assembly were also suspended after 3 MCAs contracted the virus.

Governor Oparanya thus banned all public gatherings and political meetups in a bid to contain the virus spread.

Read Also: Ex-Kakamega Governor Aspirant Mabel Muruli Succumbs To Covid-19

Today, former Jubilee Party Kakamega gubernatorial candidate Mable Muruli succumbed to COVID-19. The news of her demise was confirmed by her brother, George Muruli.

Condoling with the bereaved family was Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya who remembered her as a “hard-working, committed, courageous and humble daughter” whose contribution to the growth of the county will be missed.

“May God grant her family fortitude and strength to bear the loss,” he wrote.

In a similar account of events, Bungoma County Assembly will remain closed for a further 14 days effective Wednesday, October 28, 2020, after six ward representatives and seven staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Read Also: COVID-19 Cases Now At 52,612 as 761 Test Positive

In a statement, Speaker Emmanuel Situma said the Assembly was closed two weeks ago as a precautionary measure before mass testing was done on MCAs, staff and other service providers.

Following the recently confirmed infections, the Speaker advised all MCAs and members of staff to self isolate in line with the Ministry of Health guidelines.

President Uhuru Kenyatta earlier in the week convened an urgent crisis meeting, on the top of the agenda being the increasing COVID-19 cases in the country.

As of yesterday, COVID-19 cases surpassed the 50,000 mark with 14 patients reported dead in 24 hours.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu