Criminal Lawyer Cliff Ombeta Wants Killer Cop Caroline Kangogo Given Time To Surrender

Renowned Criminal lawyer Cliff Ombeta has weighed in on the case detailing rogue police officer Caroline Kangogo who is on a killing spree.

Through a post on Twitter, Ombeta wants the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to give Kangogo time to surrender to the authorities.

He further wants the rogue officer assured of fair treatment and access to justice and the public stopped from instant mob justice when they spot her.

“DCI, do this: Give her space to come in (surrender) Assure her of fair treatment and access to justice. “Uncork” your weapons and blood-thirsty attitude so that we avoid extrajudicial killings. She definitely will have a story. Ask the public to avoid instant/mob justice if spotted,” Ombeta wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, the DCI had launched a manhunt for Kangogo who was said to be on a killing spree.

Corporal Caroline Kangogo who was attached to Nakuru Central Police Station is suspected to have fatally shot her lover and colleague Constable John Ogweno in Nakuru.

Ogweno was found dead inside his vehicle which was parked at the station’s parking lot on Monday.

The rogue officer who took off with the deceased's loaded Ceska pistol is said to have lured a 32-year-old male after fleeing the scene of the crime. Kangogo, police believe, lured a man identified as Peter Ndwiga into Hotel Dedamax that is located within Kimbo market, Kiambu county. Read Also: Nakuru Police Constable John Ogweno Found Dead Inside Car At Station's Parking Lot According to the hotel owner, Peter Kiumu Mugeshi, Ndwiga and Kangogo booked room No.107 at around 4.22 pm. She left the hotel around midnight after shooting Ndwiga in the head. "Detectives have established that she lured the man to the room after paying for it, before savagely shooting him on the head at point-blank. She later told an attendant working at the guest house that she had gone to buy toothpaste, before making her escape," said DCI. After sweeping the room for evidence, police found a spent cartridge, car keys with a holder written Toyota Probox (Reg No.KDB 506U) and a wallet. DCI has urged people especially men not to trust the suspect since she is armed and dangerous.