Criminal Gangs In Nakuru Using Drones To Bypass Law Enforcement

Criminal gangs in Nakuru including the infamous “confirm” are using drones to monitor security agencies activities and movements before committing crimes

“We have received information that the gang is now using drones to carry out criminal activities. Security agencies have taken that challenge seriously,” Nakuru County Commissioner Erustus Mbui said on Thursday.

Mr Mbui said the drones are easily available and unemployed youth who are frustrated by the Covid-19 economic crisis, are taking advantage pretending to be gathering news.

Some security agencies have pointed a finger at politicians who are rumoured to be sponsoring the youth’s criminal activities.

“Evil politicians have taken advantage of the situation. Instead of discouraging the youth from crime, they sponsor some of the activities” said Mr Mbui.

“In the case of “Confirm” gang, we know where they get funding. We have information that some of the patrons are hiding them in their houses. We shall soon expose them,” he added.

Nakuru residents are accusing cartels within the law enforcement who have done little to arrest the criminals.

“Police know the hideouts of these criminals but when they arrest them, the criminals are released without being taken to court,” said a resident of Kivumbini, where the gang operates.

However, Mr Mbui absolved the police saying: “Some politicians are using their money to defeat justice. I know some of those who are hiding these criminals. Where do these gangs get money to buy drones? I’m ready to go to Bondeni and name the politicians hiding criminals.”

He continued: “If we wait for the criminals to be dealt with by the court … it might be too little too late. Last year, a politician was arrested for planning to burn a petrol station but the matter is still pending in court. Is that the fault of the police? Is it the police who have delayed the prosecution?”

Nakuru is recording high levels of insecurity where “Confirm” operates. These places include Kimathi, Manyani, Lakeview, Flamingo, Bondeni, Kwa Rhonda, Kaptembwa, Kivumbini, Free Area and Kaloleni slums.

The gangs are also targeting residents in Naivasha with the infamous “white Eagle” gang terrorizing people along Hell’s gate. The group has also targets mobile phone users who are swindled out of their money through fraudulent electronic money transfers.

Midrift Human Rights Network Managing Director Joseph Omondi said his organisation is working closely with security teams to prevent and counter violent extremism in Nakuru County.

“Our primary objective is to support the government in the fight. We are trying to earn the people’s confidence as this will help us detect and deter criminal activities at community level,” said Mr Omondi.

He added that the organisation will also work with Nyumba Kumi and educate officials on how best to secure their areas.

“We encourage security apparatus to develop a good working relationship with the community to ensure round-the-clock security for all,” he said.

Mr Omondi also announced that Midrift will push for the enactment of the Peace Bill that is at the Nakuru Assembly. The bill addresses challenges in curbing insecurity especially during election years.

