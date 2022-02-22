Crime and Justice Season 2 Now Streaming on Showmax

Showmax original series, Crime and Justice is back.

Season 2 of the drama series is now streaming on Showmax as detectives Makena (Sarah Hassan) and Silas (Alfred Munyua) go after a mysterious powerful enemy who’s pulling strings from the shadows and silencing those who dare challenge them.

The first episode, titled “The Death Squad”, kicks off with Barasa’s (John Sibi-Okumu) daughter’s grand wedding that goes awry, courtesy of Milo (Ahmed Musa). The vigilante serial killer is back to finish what he started in the season one finale – ridding the city of its most corrupt citizens.

As the detectives race to solve the case and stop Milo, they make a shocking discovery.

“Silas has found his passion again. He’s dealing with the cases with more heart than in season one, mostly because of his interaction with his partner Makena,” Munyua said during the season 2 premier.

While Munyua embraces Silas’ passion for the job, Hassan is excited for the audience to finally understand where Makena’s comes from.

“They will finally find out why Makena is the way she is and why she’s affected so much by some of the cases she takes on,” Hassan said.

According to Munyua, this season brings a lot of depth and freshness in all aspects including the guest stars and crew.

For the lead actress, preparation was key to adapt to this season’s pace and settle into Makena’s new arc.

“Knowing her journey this season, I had to do more research to emotionally prepare to be in Makena’s headspace and be able to capture the authenticity of her new journey,” she said, adding that fans should expect more stunts this season.

Also joining the cast is Charles Ouda (Better Days, Makutano Junction) who is fresh from New York’s theatre scene.

“It’s an awesome feeling to kick off things with a show like Crime and Justice, and to work with Sarah Hassan [they used to host the show Discovery +254 together] and Alfred Munyua [they both starred in The First Grader] again, as well as Mumbi Maina. I can think of no better way to return home,” Ouda said.

Ouda plays Kenneth Mumbi, the Chief Administrative Secretary for the National Treasury.

“They’re hiding in the shadows. They’re everywhere: the prison, your neighbour’s house, the shopkeeper across the road, your children’s school, even here (Nairobi Metropol Police),” Ouda’s character Kenneth revealed.

His onscreen partner Mumbi Maina (Sense8, The Matrix Resurrections) has been absent from the local TV scene for a while.

“Crime and Justice felt right because it’s a testament of how much we’ve grown and how far we’ve come as an industry,” she said.

