We Should Be Thinking Of Creating Jobs For Kenyans Laid Off Rather Than Amending the Constitution – Mudavadi

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has urged the government to hold off plans of amending the constitution and rather focus on more important issues affecting Kenyans.

According to Mudavadi, the focus should be on reviving the economy that has been worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, thousands have lost jobs and others have been laid off and left with no sources of income.

In an interview with a local TV station, he said that the state’s priority should be to address these issues rather than amending the constitution through a referendum.

“The country is reeling from the huge damage caused by COVID-19… We must make sure our priorities are right. Should we be thinking about amending the Constitution or how we are going to create jobs for thousands who have been laid off and continue to be laid off because companies are shutting down?” said Mudavadi.

Read: Mudavadi’s ANC Offices In Kakamega Set Ablaze, Important Documents Destroyed

Musalia Mudavadi: The constitution is not perfect but let’s not blame the document. We should blame the implementers… Changing the constitution is debatable but the timing is suspect… Should we be thinking of amending the constitution or creating jobs? #KatibaAt10 pic.twitter.com/PqGhEPCxNR — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) August 23, 2020

Musalia Mudavadi: We need a gov’t that will deal with the massive public debt…It baffles me that those who want to lead Kenya do not know that the economy is the real crisis #KatibaAt10 pic.twitter.com/3lpXqnN3z5 — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) August 23, 2020

The ANC leader further alluded that the timing for a referendum is wrong and should not be done at this time when the country is grappling with the adverse effects of COVID-19.

“The US and Tanzania are having elections because it is a constitutional deadline. Our deadline for an election is 2022 not 2020. President Uhuru’s term is ending in 2022. So between now and then, where is the crisis; lack of medicine, stolen medicine, young men and women who have lost jobs, KRA has reported it won’t meet its target,” he added.

Read Also: County Security Block Mudavadi, Wetangula From Luhya Unity Meeting With Elders

Mudavadi’s remarks come barely two weeks after ODM leader Raila Odinga intimated that the timing was ripe for a constitutional amendment.

On whether he would be on the ballot in the much anticipated 2022 elections, Mudavadi said that he is not going to be anybody’s running mate as he is going for the top seat.

“I am not going to be anybody’s running mate. I am going for the seat,” he added.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu