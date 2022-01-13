Crazy Kennar Elated After Music Mogul Don Jazzy Reposts his Funny Clip

Comedian Crazy Kennar is a happy man after music mogul Don Jazzy reposted his funny clip on Instagram gaining over one million views.

The clip dubbed “broke men vs rich men in bed” captures the sexual escapades of men in bed when they are rich and when they are not financially blessed.

The 27-seconds video gained over 1 million views with people making comments affirming that the depictions were true.

Responding to the same, Kennar expressed gratitude to the music mogul for sharing his content while ideally appreciating the love he had so far received.

“One love. I heard you are the richest man in Nigeria,” Kennar commented.

The post has since attracted the attention of different people on social media, with some reposting on their stories. Kenyan celebrities have also not been left behind as they tried to rally behind one of their own.

In a different account of events a month ago, American pop star Janet Jackson shared a video capturing a Kenyan granny hitting the dance floor with great moves and threw the internet into a frenzy.

With the caption, “she’s fabulous,” the US singer referenced the granny’s moves as excellent.

The granny was jamming to Kamba gospel music which is common in the Eastern part of Kenya.

In yet another incident, Netizens were wowed after Rapper Snoop Dogg and actor Viola Davis shared comedian Eric Omondi’s skit on Instagram.

Eric Omondi and Sherlyne Onyango’s funny video titled ‘How sex scenes are in movies‘ went viral after it was shared by rapper, Snoop Dogg and Hollywood actress Viola Davis on Instagram.

Snoop, who posts funny videos from time to time posted the video showing Eric Omondi and Sherlyne making fun of rough, raunchy scenes in Hollywood movies.

According to the comments, people found the video very relatable and a true depiction of what actually happens in the movies.

It attracted well over 32,000 comments and close to 8 million likes in a few hours of it being reposted.

