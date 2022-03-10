Crackdown on Bodabodas Deals Blow to Online Businesses

The recent crackdown on Bodabodas across the country has affected online businesses which rely on them for delivery. Food businesses, individual vendors and courier services have been affected by the crackdown.

President Uhuru Kenyatta this week ordered a crackdown on Bodabodas after a video of a number of riders assaulting a motorist went viral. It was reported that the lady motorist had caused an accident involving the bodaboda and before she could leave the scene, she was ambushed by several riders who proceed to rob and sexually assault her. The lady who tried to protect herself while screaming was later rescued by a traffic policeman who showed up to the scene.

Online businesses have gained traction since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic as a preferred medium for buying and selling products. Most Kenyans prefer to shop for clothes, food, groceries, shows, stationery and so much more, online.

Read: KRA To Start Collecting Tax From Google, Netflix And Other Online Businesses From January

Jumia Food, Uber Eats, Bolt Food and other vendors have been giving shoppers notifications such as ‘drivers are extra busy’, ‘no delivery to this area’, or ‘delivery for this item not available.’

Mama Rocks posted a notice on their social media







BigFish also issued a statement, saying all industries are interdependent.

Leo watu walikuwa wanatuma uber iwachukulie samaki. There was a crackdown around westie all day. Hata riders wa most food apps were not available. Moments like this reminds all of us how various sectors depend on each other to survive. — BIGFISH🐠 (@osumo_brad) March 9, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Read also: Facebook Introduces Shops to Boost Online Businesses During Coronavirus Pandemic

The restaurant said most of its clients were now sending Ubers to collect their meals.

A delivery company that uses bicycles also gave their account, saying they were overwhelmed by orders.

Thread

Yesterday we were completely overwhelmed with deliveries, unfortunately we had to cancel some due to lack of enough riders, we realize the need to add more bikes and riders as the demand for our delivery services is quickly growing, we will soon be onboarding more cyclists pic.twitter.com/FRjr1dMMGw — Baiskeli Centre (@BaiskeliC) March 9, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Bicycles were not affected in the crackdown. However, delivery bodabodas were caught up in the crackdown as all riders were stripped of their registration, and told to reregister.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...